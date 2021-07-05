2 injured when ceiling collapses at Milkcraft in West Hartford

Officials say there were about 12 to 20 customers and six employees inside the building when the ceiling came down. The injuries appeared minor.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were injured after a ceiling collapsed at an ice cream shop in West Hartford around 8 p.m. Monday.

West Hartford fire officials say there were 12 to 20 customers and six employees inside Milkcraft on Farmington Avenue when the ceiling collapsed.

Crews searched the space and accounted for everyone inside. Officials said the injuries the two customers suffered appear to be minor and one person was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

The West Hartford Building Department as well as the Police and Fire Department are investigating the scene.

Fire officials say the space was deemed unsafe by building officials and has been closed to the public.

