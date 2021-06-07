2 injured when ceiling collapses at Milkcraft in West Hartford

The West Hartford building department was on scene Tuesday morning to assess the damage.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were injured after a ceiling collapsed at an ice cream shop in West Hartford around 8 p.m. Monday.

West Hartford fire officials say there were 12 to 20 customers and six employees inside Milkcraft on Farmington Avenue when the ceiling collapsed.

Lilla Magee was inside at the time.

She told FOX61 she saw the ceiling fan slip and then watched as the entire ceiling facade of the ceiling went swinging across the room.

“Obviously something went wrong, whether it was a water leak or whatever it was we don’t really know. Hopefully they weren’t hurt that bad. Whatever it is they can fix and open up Milkcraft again it’s a pretty popular spot,” said Debbie Rosen, West Hartford.

Frequent customers tell us they had just reopened following the pandemic.

“It’s sad especially now after COVID, they just reopened fairly recently. It’s sad to see them go I hope they can come back soon,” Claudia Rodrigues, West Hartford.

The West Hartford building department was on scene Tuesday morning to assess the damage. No word on when they will be able to reopen.

On Monday evening, crews searched the space and accounted for everyone inside. Officials said the injuries the two customers suffered appear to be minor and one person was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

The West Hartford Building Department as well as the Police and Fire Department are investigating the scene.

Fire officials say the space was deemed unsafe by building officials and has been closed to the public.

