2 killed in crash on Route 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — Two people were killed in a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton, state police said Thursday.

At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, state police were called to a crash reported on the Route 8 North on-ramp from Exit 12.

Troopers found a 2002 Honda Accord on the right side of the on-ramp on its roof after hitting multiple trees.

Two people were found dead at the scene. Their identities and the owner of the Honda remain unknown.

State police did not find any crash witnesses and police believe the crash likely happened at an unknown time before Thursday.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Jesudowich # 1200 of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Squad at (860) 706-5653.

