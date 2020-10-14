2 killed after car crashes into a wall in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said two people from Bloomfield were killed after crashing into a rock wall on Route 9.
Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to the exit 8 on-ramp off of Route 9 northbound.
Police said a Honda Accord, driven by 39-year-old James Reid of Bloomfield, drove past a stop sign at the bottom of the exit 8 off-ramp. There, police said the car traveled across the intersection and onto the exit 8 on-ramp.
Police said the car crashed into a rock wall on the right side of the ramp.
Reid, and 32-year-old Brittney Cook of Waterford were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it or has any information is asked to call Troop F at 860-339-2100.