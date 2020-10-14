2 killed after car crashes into a wall in Haddam

Police said the driver drove through an intersection and onto an on-ramp for Route 9, crashing into a rock wal

HADDAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said two people from Bloomfield were killed after crashing into a rock wall on Route 9.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to the exit 8 on-ramp off of Route 9 northbound.

Police said a Honda Accord, driven by 39-year-old James Reid of Bloomfield, drove past a stop sign at the bottom of the exit 8 off-ramp. There, police said the car traveled across the intersection and onto the exit 8 on-ramp.

Police said the car crashed into a rock wall on the right side of the ramp.

Reid, and 32-year-old Brittney Cook of Waterford were pronounced dead at the scene.