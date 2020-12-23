Watch Live: Rescue underway for 2 workers dangling from scaffolding at BGE building in Baltimore

The two workers were cleaning windows after Baltimore Fire officials said an explosion was reported at the BGE building.

BALTIMORE — Firefighters worked to rescue two workers who were trapped on a dangling scaffolding at the BGE building in Downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning, according to our CBS partner WJZ.

The workers were cleaning windows and trapped outside the building after Baltimore Fire officials said an explosion was reported at the BGE building.

Around 9:30, fire crews broke a window and rescued and pulled the window cleaners from the scaffolding, WJZ reports.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ that they heard a large explosion before they saw the scaffolding fall at the high-rise.

At this time, multiple people are injured as a result of the explosion, WJZ said.

Baltimore Fire and EMS crews are also treating two people on the ground with burns, according to a tweet from Baltimore City's firefighters’ union. The incident happened on the 16th floor, the union said.

#BREAKING: a rescue is underway to help window cleaners stuck on the side of the BGE building. Multiple eyewitnesses say they heard a large explosion moments before the scaffolding fell...more to come @Wjz pic.twitter.com/l0GMk3ks6O — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 23, 2020

Some of the building's windows appear to be blown out.

Roads in the area of the building are closed in the area and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

There is a report of an explosion with Fire at 110 W Fayette. Motorist are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes in this part of Downtown. @BaltimoreFire is on the scene. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) December 23, 2020