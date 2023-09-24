2 minors involved in knife incident at Branford High School football game

A Branford High School security guard intervened and Branford police at the scene provided immediate assistance.

BRANFORD, Conn. — An incident between 'two minors' involving a knife at a Branford High School football game is under investigation, according to Branford Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Tranberg.

A Branford High School security guard intervened and Branford police at the scene provided immediate assistance, according to Tranberg.

No injuries were reported.

"While privacy rights prohibit the Branford Public Schools from providing any information regarding specific students, safety and security is our priority. Any threats or actions jeopardizing members of our learning community are taken seriously and the District, in collaboration with the Branford Police Department, will continue to carry out appropriate measures to keep our schools safe," Tranberg wrote in a statement to Branford parents.

