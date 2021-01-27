2 people accused of abusing an intellectually disabled person in Montville

Police say the suspects were arrested on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Police helped the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) with an investigation alleging abuse of an intellectually disabled person.

The DDS found enough sustained evidence of physical abuse and forwarded the investigation to Police. Gregory Garbinski, 54, and Cynthia Brake,70 were arrested on January 26.

Garbinski is charged with assault in the third degree, unlawful restrain in the first degree, strangulation in the second degree, cruelty to persons, and breach of peace in the second degree. Brake has been charged with cruelty to persons.