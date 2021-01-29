2 people arrested, 2 cars recovered in Branford

Police say the two people were arrested in separate incidents during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers saw a stolen Acura MDX stolen from Hamden at 1:33 a.m. at the Branford Hotel on East Main Street. The driver of the car was taken into police custody after she parked the car. She was identified as 19-year-old Ariana Robles of New Haven. Police say she was also with a person at the motel in violation of two Protective Orders. Robles is facing multiple charges including larceny in the third degree.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called by residents watching cars being broken into in the ara of Fern Lane and Eastwood Drive. Officers found the suspected car and a recently stolen one leaving the area. Police tried to stop the cars and drove after them. Officers ended up ending the chase.

Around 2:16 a.m., Police saw a Toyota Rav 4 on West Main Street that was stolen from Nassau County, New York. The driver of the car was identified as 30-year-old Christine Lefebvreskelly of Freeport, NY. She was charged with second-degree larceny.

Both suspects were arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Thursday morning.