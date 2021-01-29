2 people arrested, 2 cars recovered in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police recovered two stolen cars and arrested two people in separate incidents early Thursday morning.
Officers saw a stolen Acura MDX stolen from Hamden at 1:33 a.m. at the Branford Hotel on East Main Street. The driver of the car was taken into police custody after she parked the car. She was identified as 19-year-old Ariana Robles of New Haven. Police say she was also with a person at the motel in violation of two Protective Orders. Robles is facing multiple charges including larceny in the third degree.
Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called by residents watching cars being broken into in the ara of Fern Lane and Eastwood Drive. Officers found the suspected car and a recently stolen one leaving the area. Police tried to stop the cars and drove after them. Officers ended up ending the chase.
Around 2:16 a.m., Police saw a Toyota Rav 4 on West Main Street that was stolen from Nassau County, New York. The driver of the car was identified as 30-year-old Christine Lefebvreskelly of Freeport, NY. She was charged with second-degree larceny.
Both suspects were arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Thursday morning.
Police say they are working daily to address the issue of motor vehicle theft and are reminding the public to remove keys and key fobs from their cars. They also remind the public to lock their cars as most of the car thefts they experience are a result of keys being left inside the car.