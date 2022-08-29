2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

The other people in the group, including protesters and bystanders, did not interfere in the eviction order.

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order.

Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.

While police were at the scene, they said that one person in the group began "menacing officers with an axe."

According to police, the person wielding an axe and a second person who trespassed into the area were arrested and transported to the Norwalk Police Department. No injuries have been reported.

The other people in the group, including protesters and bystanders, did not interfere in the eviction order.

