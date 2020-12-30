2 people displaced in Bethlehem house fire

The fire happened on Magnolia Hill Road Tuesday night. Firefighters say the people displaced "lost everything."

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — There were two people and four animals displaced after a house fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Magnolia Hill Road for a fire. Heavy fire was coming from the front of the house.

With over 50 firefighters on the scene from multiple departments like Watertown Fire Department and Morris Fire Company, the fire was extinguished.

The one person inside the home was able to get out and the four pets were rescued from the dwelling. Firefighters say two people were displaced and "lost everything."