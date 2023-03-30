AT&T robbery suspects sentenced to over 6 years in prison

Shaquille Raymond and Saviana Bourne were both sentenced to over 6 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people involved in violent robberies of AT&T stores in both Connecticut and western Massachusetts were sentenced to over 6 years in prison.

Shaquille Raymond, 25, of Hartford was sentenced to 72 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Saviana Bourne, 25, of Middletown was sentenced to 78 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2021, Raymond, Alex Josephs, Ronaldo Smith and Deshawn Baugh committed several violent armed robberies of AT&T stores in Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The perpetrators typically entered the stores shortly before closing, pointed weapons at employees, and, at times, pistol-whipped, dragged, and shoved employees toward the back inventory room. They then held the employees at gunpoint while loading large bags with cell phones and other electronics. The group allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Bourne, who worked at AT&T stores, allegedly helped plan the robberies, served as a getaway driver, and coordinated the sale of the stolen merchandise.

The investigation revealed that Raymond, Josephs, and Smith robbed AT&T stores in Newington on Jan. 29, 2021, and Enfield on Feb. 24, 2021. Baugh then allegedly joined and together, they robbed an AT&T store in Canton on April 15, 2021, and attempted to rob stores in Torrington and Glastonbury in May 2021.

On June 6, 2021, Raymond and his associates, were allegedly armed with a semiautomatic pistol, two revolvers, and a semiautomatic rifle. The suspects allegedly robbed an AT&T store in West Springfield, Massachusetts. After the robbery, they fled in a vehicle driven by Bourne, who led police on a high-speed chase that ended when their vehicle collided with a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

Raymond, Josephs, Smith, Baugh, and Bourne were arrested, and a search of the vehicle revealed more than $150,000 in stolen merchandise, as well as the firearms used during the robbery.

Raymond and Bourne were ordered to pay restitution of $298,073.86, which reflects the losses from the Newington, Enfield, and Canton robberies. The property stolen in the West Springfield robbery was recovered.

Raymond and Bourne have been detained since their arrests. On October 28, 2022, Raymond pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. On November 30, 2021, Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

Josephs, Smith, and Baugh also pleaded guilty. On March 1, 2023, Baugh was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment and was ordered to pay restitution of $124,842.45, which reflects the loss from the Canton robbery. Josephs and Smith await sentencing.

