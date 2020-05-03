2 people taken to hospital following fire at home above Blue Hills Cafe, Albany Avenue closed for investigation

The fire was located in one of the second or third floor homes above Blue Hills Cafe, which is the first floor of the building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Albany Avenue will remained closed while officials investigate the cause of a 2-alarm fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at approximately 9:15 a.m.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, it started in the second floor home above the Blue Hills Cafe which is located on the first floor of the building on Albany Avenue.

The fire spread because of where it was located and wind played a factor when battling it, officials said.

FOX61's Lissette Nunez reporting from the scene, says firefighters have used chainsaws to cut the roof open.

Deputy Chief James York tells FOX61, there were initial reports that a person was trapped, but upon their arrival, everyone was able to evacuate.

At least five people were on the second floor when it broke out.

Two people were taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time what injuries they will be treated for.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.