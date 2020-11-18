2 Police Officers, 1 civilian injured in Plainville fire

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A fire broke out at a residence on Washington Street Tuesday evening.
The Plainville Fire Chief said two Police Officers and a civilian were injured as a result. The fire began around 5:16 PM.
There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely. The Fire Chief says it is believed to have started in the kitchen.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal. Everyone who was injured was taken to Hartford Hospital due to smoke inhalation.