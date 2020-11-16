2 recovering after shooting in New Haven

The men are in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured two men.

Police said around 10:45 PM, they were called to a report of of two gunshot victims on Dixwell Avenue near Hazel Street.

"At the scene, a 33-year-old man had been shot in the chest and a 29-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the arm. Ambulances transported the New Haven men to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition," said police Capt. Anthony Duff.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. It is believed an unknown gunman in a passing vehicle fired at the two victims as the men walked on Dixwell Avenue. The gunman’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on Dixwell Avenue.