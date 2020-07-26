2 rescued by Coast Guard off New London after boat sinks

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two people were rescued late Saturday after their boat struck some rocks and sank.
New London Fire Department officials said they were dispatched to assist with the transport of the patients.
The injured pair, a man and a woman, were picked up in the water by the Coast Guard after their boat struck some rocks and sank near the Ledge Light.
Both were treated by New London firefighters and taken to Yale New Haven Health-Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their injuries and exposure.