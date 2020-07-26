x
2 shot in New Haven early Sunday

Woman taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left two people injuried. 

Capt. Anthony Duff, public information officer for New Haven police said, "Just after 5:00 AM, New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot on Ferry Street between Chambers Street and Saltonstall Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood. An ambulance transported an adult female gunshot victim with life threatening injuries to the hospital."

 Less than two hours later, at 7:15 AM, a second gunshot victim was found  at a Rowe Street residence.

Investigators were at both crime scenes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. 

