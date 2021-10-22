x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 teens dead, another in serious condition after Colchester crash

State Police say the driver tried to pass another vehicle on the road, before going off the road, crashing into the metal beam guardrail and down an embankment.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday.

The collision occurred on Route 354 by Lake Hayward Road in Colchester, officials said.

RELATED: CT parents asked to remind teen drivers about safety as state sees rise in fatal crashes

State Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to pass another vehicle on the road, before going off the road, crashing into the metal beam guardrail and down an embankment.

The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Jacob Chapman, of Colchester. He was transported to the Marlborough Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

One passenger, Tyler Graham, 18, of Colchester was pronounced deceased on scene, according to State Police.

The second passenger, also a teen, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The area of Route 354 by Lake Hayward Road was reopened after being closed for approximately five hours. 

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old in Higganum: police

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

2 teens dead, another in serious condition after Colchester crash