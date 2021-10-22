2 teens dead, another in serious condition after Colchester crash

State Police say the driver tried to pass another vehicle on the road, before going off the road, crashing into the metal beam guardrail and down an embankment.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday.

The collision occurred on Route 354 by Lake Hayward Road in Colchester, officials said.

State Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to pass another vehicle on the road, before going off the road, crashing into the metal beam guardrail and down an embankment.

The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Jacob Chapman, of Colchester. He was transported to the Marlborough Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased.

One passenger, Tyler Graham, 18, of Colchester was pronounced deceased on scene, according to State Police.

The second passenger, also a teen, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The area of Route 354 by Lake Hayward Road was reopened after being closed for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

