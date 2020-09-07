Ready for a 2nd stimulus payment? Here's the timeline

A lot of possibilities are being talked about, but there is one thing for sure.....

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is the timeline for the second round of stimulus payments?

What I can tell you for sure is nothing can be agreed upon or signed into law until July 20. Congress is on recess and they don't get back to work in Washington until July 20.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has thrown out the date August 7 as a date to have a finalized bill and that's because Congress has another recess after that date.

Here's a few things being thrown around as options:

A stimulus payment. There's been talk about it being anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000 for every member of the household, regardless of age.

There's also talk the checks could be limited to people who make less than $40,000 a year.

Return to Work Bonus. According to Forbes, some Republicans are talking about a “Return to Work” bonus of $450 a week instead of extending the unemployment benefit supplement of $600 a week.