2 women arrested in connection with suspicious packages found at CT state capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State troopers have arrested two women in connection with an investigation that began on April 1, involving suspicious packages left on State Capitol Grounds.

In the afternoon of June 4, 30-year-old Olivia Rinkes of Stonington was found at the State Capitol by the State Capitol Police Department and taken into custody. She was charged with disorderly conduct and released on bond.

On Monday, 19-year Erin Melocowsky of Manchester was also arrested at the State Capitol and was charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on bond.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

