2-Year-Old Hartford boy critically injured in fall from third-story window

HARTFORD, Conn. — An incident near the 1100 block of Capitol Ave has left a 2-year-old Hartford boy in critical condition after he fell from a third-story window just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police escorted him to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the parents were home at the time of the accident, but two other children were present. The parents have been taken into custody, and police say charges are expected to be filed against them due to signs of serious neglect found in the home.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

