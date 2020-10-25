20-year-old Wallingford man killed in crash on I-95 North in New Haven

Officials said the tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane and slowing for construction traffic ahead, when it was rear ended by a speeding Kia Optima Lx.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — State Police say a man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash on I-95 North.

According to a release, troopers responded around 2:15 a.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a car vs tractor trailer accident in the area of the Exit 46 off ramp.

Officials said the tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane and slowing for construction traffic ahead, when it was rear ended by a speeding Kia Optima Lx.

The Kia driver, later identified as 20-year-old Michael Reilly of Wallingford, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured, State Police say.

The right and center lanes on I-95 North in that area were closed for some time while the Truck Squad and C.A.R.S. personnel processed the scene.

Reilly's family has been notified and the accident remains under investigation.