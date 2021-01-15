200 additional members of CT National guard approved for deployment to DC

Governor Ned Lamont authorized the request by the United States National Guard leadership, to send the troops down for Inauguration Day.

Editor's Note: The video above was filmed before the announcement of additional troops.

In addition to the already 100 members of Connecticut's National Guard heading down to the nation's capital for January 20, Governor Ned Lamont has approved an additional 200 members.

Lamont made the announcement Friday at the request of the United States National Guard leadership. The members of the National Guard role will be, "to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power for the upcoming inauguration..."

“At the request of the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, I am approving the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C., to aid in the effort to protect our democracy during the upcoming inauguration,” Governor Lamont said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country. May God bless all of our brave men and women in uniform for everything they do to uphold and defend our Constitution and keep our nation safe.”