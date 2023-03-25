200 cars 'takeover' Simsbury streets

Drivers traveled through town, revving engines and doing donuts in parking lots.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Around 200 cars staged a “Takeover” on Simsbury streets late Friday night.

Simsbury police posted on their Facebook page, that just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, approximately 200 vehicles traveled through town, revving engines and doing donuts in parking lots in Simsbury High and Chubb Group of Insurance. Police said they had come through Windsor, into Bloomfield and down Rt. 189 into Simsbury. Two stops were attempted by Simsbury Police, but the vehicles did not stop.

Simsbury police wrote in the post, "Groups gather in masses and do “Takeovers”. These takeovers often occur in intersections where they block the entire intersection and rip donuts. They did not block any intersections in Simsbury that we are aware of."

"If you see this type of reckless and dangerous behavior, we encourage people to call the police,' they continued, "remaining non-confrontational and away from the activity."

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

