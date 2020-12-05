CT State Police celebrate 210th explosive class K9 graduates

Every day, we salute our essential workers on the frontline, but let's not forget our four-legged friends who also protect us.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — While grim news is easy to find during the coronavirus pandemic, you can also find stories that give you all the feels -- this is one!

Connecticut State Police announced Tuesday that congratulations are in order for more 2020 grads.

After training for eight weeks, the 210th Patrol Dog class graduated on May 8.

The nine canine teams are now trained to sniff out explosives in public areas including schools, airports, sporting venues, concert halls, vehicles and elsewhere.

All of the dogs trained in explosives detection are Labrador Retrievers.

Congratulations to the following teams:

Joseph Lombardi and K9 Lisbon | Connecticut State Police, Bomb Squad

Andrew Wood and K9 Augie | Newington PD, New Hampshire

Paul Glynn and K9 Brody | SCSU, New Haven, CT

Adam Lippa and K9 Autumn | Vermont State Police

Matthew Sweitzer and K9 Galina | Vermont State Police

Charles Hebron and K9 Blue | Yale PD, New Haven, CT

Michael Criscuolo and K9 Nathan | New Haven PD

Conrado Bermudez and K9 Chet | United Nations