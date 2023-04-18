24-year-old Seymour man dies in crash: Police

Joshua Rivera, 24, crashed into a tree on Monday in the area of 189 Maple Street.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A 24-year-old man died after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Seymour.

Joshua Rivera, 24, of Seymour, crashed into a tree on Monday in the area of 189 Maple Street.

Police said they responded to a call at around 10:23 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene they located one car off the roadway with a man inside.

Rivera was extricated from the car with severe injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed was traveling northbound on Maple Street and while negotiating a curve the vehicle began to skid into the southbound lane, crossing back into the northbound lane, and then off the right side of the road where the vehicle struck a tree.

This is an active investigation. The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S) is assisting with the investigation.

