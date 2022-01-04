25 cent state gas tax suspended until July

The gas tax suspension lasts until July, and it includes free public transportation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The 25-cent state tax is suspended until July, and Gov. Ned Lamont vowed even more relief is on the way at a ceremonial bill signing to mark the occasion of the suspension.

"That will make a difference. I wanted to act fast. We are one of the first to do it and it shows what we can get done together if we work together," said Lamont.

The owner of Noble Gas Michael Frisbee said he passed the savings to the customers immediately even though he still had fuel left in the tanks that he purchased at a higher price.

"First thing I told all my managers and we dropped our price 25-cents. So they are going to see an immediate impact," said Frisbee. "As I understand it there are some conversations with the petroleum marketing group and the state on how they are going to try to manage that process."

People explained that they wish the savings amount to more than an average of $10 per month.

"With this beast, bad. I’m getting like 9 miles per gallon so the cheaper the better because I’ve got to travel for work," Paul Daunis from Enfield said.

"To make it more affordable to drive your kid to school. To make it more affordable to drive back and forth from work and to make it an option if you want to take another mode of transportation like a bus that you don’t have to worry about paying that fee," said State Rep. Sean Scanlon.

Lamont said Friday that he's looking at other ways to make Connecticut more affordable. There are proposals making their way through the legislature that would lower the property tax, car tax, and income tax.

