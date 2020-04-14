2,651 people impacted by Hartford Healthcare phishing incident

The hospital began its investigation in February.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare announced Monday it will be sending letters to patients whose information may have been compromised due to a phishing incident.

The Healthcare system said that it was made aware of suspicious activity in February. It was determined that someone who was not authorized to, gained access to two employees' emails between February 13 and 14.

It was soon discovered that the emails contained patient information including patient names, medical record numbers and clinical information like diagnosis. For a total of 23 people, their insurance account numbers which include social security numbers were also involved.

"It is important to note that for nearly all of the affected individuals, the information did not include any personal financial information, such as social security number or credit card information. This incident did not involve or affect the security of Hartford HealthCare’s electronic medical record in any manner," said Hartford Healthcare in a written statement.

There has been no indication that the information has been misused or the unauthorized person accessed patients' personal accounts.

Hartford Healthcare is recommending patients who were impacted by this to watch for any unusual activity from their healthcare providers or health insurers. The statement also read that Hartford Healthcare will offer two years of free credit monitoring for those whose info included their social security numbers.