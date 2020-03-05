28 people rescued from breakwater rocks by Bridgeport emergency crews

Fishermen got stuck trying to make it to shore during high tide

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — The report also indicated that some of the fisherman attempted to wade through the icy waters to shore, but were unsuccessful due to high tide, forcing them back onto the breakwater rocks.

Both Bridgeport Police Harbor Unit and Bridgeport Fire Department Marine Units responded to the scene.

Based on the Bridgeport Fire Department Command, there were a total of 28 persons rescued from the breakwater rocks and transferred to the Ferry Terminal Dock.