28-year-old man shot in New Haven Saturday night

The shooting happened on Shelton Avenue; the man is listed in stable condition.
Credit: FOX61
New Haven Police Car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven. 

Police say that at approximately 7:15 PM, they responded to a shooting on Shelton Avenue between Read Street and the Hamden town line at Goodrich Street. 

An ambulance transported a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police spokesman Capt. Anthony Duff.

As of 8:30 p.m., police were still processing a crime scene and detectives were canvassing the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304

