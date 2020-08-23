28-year-old man shot in New Haven Saturday night

The shooting happened on Shelton Avenue; the man is listed in stable condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven.

Police say that at approximately 7:15 PM, they responded to a shooting on Shelton Avenue between Read Street and the Hamden town line at Goodrich Street.

An ambulance transported a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police spokesman Capt. Anthony Duff.



As of 8:30 p.m., police were still processing a crime scene and detectives were canvassing the neighborhood.