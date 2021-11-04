3 abandoned ducks found in Middletown park, taken to safety

The officers are urging people unable to care for their domestic animals to find them a responsible home.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Animal control officers say three young, domestic ducks were abandoned in a Middletown park but are now being safely cared for.

The Police Department’s animal control officers said in a Facebook post this week that the birds would not have fared all right on their own, but they’re now in a safe place.

The officers surmise that someone might have bought the ducks for Easter or just because they were cute, but the officers warn that ducks can be messy and more than people bargain for. The officers are urging people unable to care for their domestic animals to find them a responsible home.

