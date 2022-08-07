Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire

The fire started outside the building and spread to the attic.

NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:30 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic.

Firefighters have put out the bulk of the fire, and are still working on putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area due to the number of fire vehicles on the scene.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.