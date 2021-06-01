3 bullet holes found at Hartford Capitol building

A bullet hole could be seen in the glass in one of the windows.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating the Capitol building in Hartford after multiple bullet holes were found Tuesday morning.

State Capitol Police said that the holes were discovered around 9:15 a.m. this morning in the windows of the south side of the Capitol Building.

At this time it's unknown when the holes were made.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The situation is being investigated by the State Capitol Police and the State Police.

This is a developing story.

