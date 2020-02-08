3 cars shot in Norwalk; Police investigating

officers responded to Suncrest Road in Colonial Village for a report of shots fired.

Officers were called around 4:45 p.m to Suncrest Road in Colonial Village for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found three vehicles damaged by gunfire. "The initial investigation revealed that a group of individuals fired shots from a white sedan at a group standing in the complex and fled the scene. There are no injuries reported during this incident," said police in an email.