3 cars shot in Norwalk; Police investigating

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident that left a car with bullet hols in it on Saturday.
Officers were called around 4:45 p.m to Suncrest Road in Colonial Village for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived on scene and found three vehicles damaged by gunfire. "The initial investigation revealed that a group of individuals fired shots from a white sedan at a group standing in the complex and fled the scene. There are no injuries reported during this incident," said police in an email.
The Detective Bureau is investigating this incident and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-854-3011.