3 Hartford police officers injured by fireworks thrown from a crowd

One officer struck in the chest

HARTFORD, Conn — One Hartford Police officer was struck in the chest by a "large scale mortar", Saturday night when police were talking to a large crowd. Two other officers were hit as well.

Hartford police tweeted:

"Last night, HPD responsed to the area of Garden St & Capen St on reports of a large gathering w/fireworks disturbance. As officers attempted to address the large gathering, unidentified individuals began throwing large scale mortar fireworks directly at officers.

This resulted in 3 injured officers. One officer was struck directly in the chest with a large scale firework that exploded upon impact. He was treated for injuries. Active investigation underway. Those responsible will be charged w/ several felony assault charges. 860-722-TIPS"

Police from around the state have been working to address fireworks over the past month after a large increase in complaints.

In recent weeks Hartford Police have received hundreds of calls. Even on a calm night HPD can receive around 70 noise complaints for dangerous and illegal projectiles.

Hartford Police launched a task force on June 18 designed to educate, warn, seize explosives and if need be, arrest violators for the late-night displays. They respond to resident complaints called in or texted and patrol known hot spots to try and catch people in the act.