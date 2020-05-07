3 Hartford police officers injured by fireworks thrown from a crowd

HARTFORD, Conn — One Hartford Police officer was struck in the chest by a "large scale mortar", Saturday night when police were talking to a large crowd. Two other officers were hit as well.
Hartford police tweeted:
"Last night, HPD responsed to the area of Garden St & Capen St on reports of a large gathering w/fireworks disturbance. As officers attempted to address the large gathering, unidentified individuals began throwing large scale mortar fireworks directly at officers.
This resulted in 3 injured officers. One officer was struck directly in the chest with a large scale firework that exploded upon impact. He was treated for injuries. Active investigation underway. Those responsible will be charged w/ several felony assault charges. 860-722-TIPS"
Police from around the state have been working to address fireworks over the past month after a large increase in complaints.
In recent weeks Hartford Police have received hundreds of calls. Even on a calm night HPD can receive around 70 noise complaints for dangerous and illegal projectiles.
Hartford Police launched a task force on June 18 designed to educate, warn, seize explosives and if need be, arrest violators for the late-night displays. They respond to resident complaints called in or texted and patrol known hot spots to try and catch people in the act.
One day after the task force launched, HPD seized over 100 fireworks as well as narcotics and guns. They have made three other large busts and have seen complaints drop 33% in the last week.