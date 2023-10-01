x
Three people injured in Granby crash

The crash involved three motorcycles and a minivan.
Credit: FOX61
Police patrol vehicle sirens

GRANBY, Conn. — Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday afternoon following a crash in Granby, according to police. 

At around 2:45 p.m., Granby Police Department received a call of a crash involving three motorcycles and a minivan. 

When police arrived, they observed one motorcycle and the minivan had caught fire. Two other motorcycles that were behind the initial accident collided.

The Lost Acres Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, police said. 

West Granby Road was closed for a brief time while the accident was being investigated and has since reopened.

