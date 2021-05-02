3 people injured after car strikes and kills moose in Goshen

2 others in the car not injured

GOSHEN, Conn. — Three people were injured when a car struck and killed a moose Saturday evening.

Connecticut state Police said five people were traveling north on Route 272 near the intersection of Rt. 263 in Goshen Saturday evening around 9:30pm when the car struck a moose and was severely damaged. Three of the five people in the car were treated at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Police said the moose was killed in the impact.

The American College of Surgeons said in 2019, "More than 500 traffic crashes involving moose occur in northern New England each year, and the injuries sustained by a vehicle’s occupants—because of the height and weight of the animal—can be far more serious and more likely to result in fatalities than collisions with deer."

