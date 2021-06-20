3 people injured in 3 car accident in Waterbury

A three car accident on Meriden Road, sent 2 people to the hospital.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Three cars were involved in an accident on Meriden Road in Waterbury.

According to police, at least three people are injured and two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say that the extent of all the injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation by police.

Police say that the area of Meriden Road will remain closed as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

