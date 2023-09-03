Multiple injured in overnight shootings in New Haven

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries on early Sunday morning.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven police are investigating two separate shootings that resulted in 3 gunshot victims overnight.

The first shooting occurred at around 1:13 a.m., in the area of Sherman Avenue. Police were dispatched after receiving a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they discovered two victims. A man with a gunshot wound and a woman with a graze to the head.

Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where the woman victim's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The male victim remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification were sent to the scene to gather evidence and search for potential witnesses, but no witnesses were located, police said.

The second shooting occurred at around 4:53 a.m. Officers responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital after receiving a report of another shooting victim.

Police said that before they were contacted, Yale-New Haven Hospital Protective Services had been alerted of a man sitting inside a silver Honda Accord near the ambulance bay area. The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is listed as serious but stable.

Police said anyone with information to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

