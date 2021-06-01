3 workers injured in New Haven construction accident

An apartment building is under construction at the site

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out to an accident at a construction site Tuesday morning.

Officials said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. for an accident at a construction site at Olive Street and Chapel Street.

According to the city's Emergency Operations Director, Rick Fontana, this is an apartment building construction site.

"A 15' wall section collapsed on the top floor causing traumatic injuries to three workers," he said.

Fontana also added that this is "not considered serious at this time."

This is a developing story.

