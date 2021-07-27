3-year-old in Ledyard shot in the hand: Police

Police added that the shooting happened on Kerrie Court and the child was accidentally shot in the hand by a gun owned by his father.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the hand Tuesday afternoon in the area of Kerrie Court.

Police say an investigation showed the child was accidentally shot in the right hand owned by his father and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment on his hand.

It is unclear who fired the gun at this time.

Ledyard Police Patrol and Detective Division are investigating the incident with the help of the New London County State's Attorney's Office.

As of this time, no one has been charged and arrested by police.

