300 Afghan refugees expected in Connecticut in coming months

Sen. Blumenthal said immigrant advocacy groups are working to find permanent homes for them in the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says about 300 refugees from Afghanistan are expected to arrive in Connecticut in the coming weeks and months as immigrant advocacy groups work to find permanent homes for them in the state.

The Connecticut Democrat also said at a news conference with advocates on Monday that he is pushing Congress to approve aid for housing, jobs and other services for the refugees.

He expects refugees to begin arriving soon in communities across the country, after clearing security checks.

Resettlement agencies, including two in Connecticut, will be in charge of finding permanent homes for refugees.

