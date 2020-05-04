31-year-old pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night

Occurred in the area of Ella Grasso Blvd. and Adeline St.

Around 8:00 last night, New Haven Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Adeline Street for reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

On arrival, officers learned two motor vehicles struck the pedestrian.

One operator remained on scene, while the second motorist left the scene.

The victim was transported via ambulance to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim is a 31-year-old New Haven man.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Major Crimes detectives responded to the crash scene.

The Boulevard remained closed overnight, and re-opened in the morning.