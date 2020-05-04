39-year-old killed in single-car crash on I-95 in Bridgeport

Occurred on the ramp leading to Route 8 from I-95 north

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Just after midnight Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police Troop G responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 on the exit 27A ramp.

As the vehicle entered the ramp from I-95 north, it struck the concrete barriers on the left side of the road in a head-on manner.

The impact caused the driver to be ejected out of his vehicle and onto Frontage Road, which is about 30 feet below the ramp.

The driver, identified as Mynor R. Garcia-Pelaez, 39, of Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Garcia-Pelaez was the only occupant in the vehicle.