3rd person involved in wrong-way crash dies

The driver was identified Tuesday as Wallace Sherman Jr., of Gloversville, New York. He was alone in the vehicle.

HOLYOKE, Mass. — State police say a third person involved in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway last weekend has died.

A vehicle registered in New York heading north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke crashed into another vehicle at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The occupants of the other vehicle were identified by police as Judith Keating and Michelle Swaller, both of Milford, Connecticut.

The cause of the crash, which occurred during Tropical Storm Henri, remains under investigation.

