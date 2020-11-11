4 cars stolen overnight in East Lyme

In addition to the four stolen vehicles, several other vehicles were entered and had property stolen.

EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme police are warning residents to lock their cars and secure their valuables after four cars were stolen overnight.

Police said they were investigating several incidents in the Niantic section of town. Four vehicles were reported stolen, with two of the stolen vehicles being recovered in New Britain.

Police said the credit cards taken from at least one of the vehicles were used overnight in New Britain.

Police also said a vehicle which had been reported stolen from Wallingford was recovered in town.