Four crewmembers from American Airlines flight out of Cleveland taken to hospital after reports of fumes in cockpit

CLEVELAND — Four crewmembers aboard an American Airlines flight departing from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been taken to an area hospital following reports of fumes in the cockpit.
A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to 3News that the four crewmembers were preparing for takeoff to Charlotte aboard American Airlines flight 1264 when they smelled what they believed to be fumes. The four crewmembers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution and the plane was deboarded, with passengers then boarding a different plane.
3News has confirmed that the four crewmembers have since been released from the hospital and are OK.
Reached by 3News, American Airlines provided the following statement: "Prior to departing from Cleveland International Airport (CLE), crewmembers reported a possible odor in the cabin of American Airlines flight 1264. The aircraft is currently being inspected by our maintenance team."
