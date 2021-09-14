4 injured in multi-car crash in Manchester

Officers are on scene at W. Center St. and McKee St. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken the hospital. Two had life threatening injuries, police said.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are investigating a multi-car crash that has closed an intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are on scene at W. Center St. and McKee St. after the collision that involved four vehicles.

Four occupants of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals. Two had life threatening injuries, police said.

Drivers in the area are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There is no word at this time regarding how long the intersection will be closed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

