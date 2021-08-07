4 people injured, 5 arrested in connection with Hartford shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Nelson and Garden Street. A pursuit from officers ended in Windsor.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Five people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a shooting that injured four in Hartford. Police say the car involved in this shooting was also involved in a July 6 shooting.

A woman was shot on Nelson Street on July 6 when four men got out of a stolen car from out of state and began firing their guns. Police say they believe the woman who was shot was not the intended target.

On Thursday, police again responded to the area of Nelson Street on reports of another shooting. Police say four people were shot but they are all expected to survive.

A car pursuit ensued between the stolen car and officers. The pursuit started in Hartford and eventually ended in Windsor on Carriage Way. Multiple police departments responded to the incident.

Police say they found the suspects in the woods and believe at least two were involved in the July 6 shooting. Police added two guns were recovered from the scene.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet by the police.

BREAKING: 5 suspects were taken into custody in a residential neighborhood in Windsor in connection with a shooting in Hartford, according to Hartford Police. We’re told 4 people were shot near Garden St. & Nelson St. earlier today. Live report with more details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/JZkRV2qkz7 — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) July 8, 2021

