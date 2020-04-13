4 people injured in Bridgeport house fire

One was rushed to the hospital after falling from a window

Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-family home caught fire in Bridgeport.

According to officials, rescue crews recieved multiple phone calls reporting a fire on Laurel Court.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire on the second and third floor of the home. One resident was rushed to the hospital after falling from an upper-floor window. Three other residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A second-alarm was issued to bring additional crews to the scene.

Fire crews searched the rest of the home but found no one else inside.

While fighting the fire, a Firefighter Mayday was transmitted due to the wind and the steep roof, but it was quickly resolved with no injuries.