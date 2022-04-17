4 people saved from capsized vessel, 2 dead, police say

Life saving effort to save the two men were unsuccessful

STAMFORD, Conn. — Four men were rescued from a capsized vessel Sunday morning on the Long Island sound, two of which were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

CPR was administered to at least two of the individuals.

The four males were in a small boat that capsized just a mile offshore from West Beach in Stamford. All of the men were wearing lifejackets officials say.

Stamford police, Stamford fire department, Darien police, Norwalk police and Woroton fire department took the four people to shore and transported them to local area hospitals.

The identification of the individuals is not yet known.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.